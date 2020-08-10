Why weddings are still moving forward even during the pandemic

If you didn’t grow up in a family where get-togethers happen over smoked meats, you might not truly understand it. But you don’t have to. What you need to know is that at R&R Barbecue it's all they do. They don’t need secret ingredients—just some smoke, fire, and a little patience. They know that fine line between “almost” and “just right,” and know it very well. But, what makes R&R Barbeque so much different than everyone else?

The founders of R&R Barbecue are known as Utah’s best competition barbecue team—a position they still proudly hold. That's why they opened up R&R Barbecue. They wanted to show off their award-winning barbecuing skills with everyone and showcase a truly finger-lickin' good menu.