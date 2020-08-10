Why weddings are still moving forward even during the pandemic

  • On Good Things Utah today – Nicea’s daughter turned 18 over the weekend and she’s getting emotional about her daughter going to college. She quoted talk show host Kelly Ripa this morning, “The days are long but the years are short.” Uh oh, we may need the tissues handy on set the next few weeks!
  • Plus it’s wedding season even during the pandemic. Find out why more and more couples are deciding to move ahead with their big day even if it’s not what they’d originally planned.
  • And what is it that makes people attracted to one another? Deena has four things that we are subconsciously searching for and don’t even know it!
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

