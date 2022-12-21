- On Good Things Utah this morning – How often do you change your PJs? The truth is, most of us don’t do it nearly often enough. According to the Daily Mail, men wait an average of 13 days to change their jammies, and women wait a stunning 17 days on average. If those stats make your skin crawl, there’s a good reason: A pair of pajamas gets dirty fast. We should really be changing our nightwear every single day. Plenty of people avoid the problem entirely by sleeping in the nude. Meanwhile, many others are apparently very comfortable with spending two weeks at a time in the same pajamas. It’s about time we break that habit. Wearing the same PJs for days on end is actually very unhygienic. Consider buying some cute new ones so you can switch them up regularly. We had no idea how much germy grossness is hiding in those flannel folds. Now, we have to acknowledge that there’s some seriously icky stuff that can happen when you keep wearing one pair of jammies for days in a row. Here’s why you need to change your PJs every day:
- #1: Staph Infections
- Most people carry a small amount of staph bacteria on their skin. It’s a very common microbe that we pick up on our skin, in our noses, and in our mouths, usually without consequences. However, if you wear the same piece of fabric over and over again, staph bacteria will start to collect in your PJs and thrive. Eventually, these growing colonies of staph can get inside the skin via cuts, ingrown hairs, or other breaks in the body’s natural defense system.
- #2: Pimples And Cysts
- Pimples are always unpleasant. They’re even worse if you know that they could have been prevented. When you don’t change your pajamas, all sorts of bacteria, oil, and dead skin cells start to build up in the fabric. All of that gunk is pressed right up against your pores all night long. That leads to your pores getting blocked and infected, which turns into unsightly and painful pimples, and even deep infected sebaceous cysts, according to WebMD. Pimples and cysts also make excellent entry points for other bacteria and viruses you might have on your skin.
- #3: Dust Mites
- Dust mites are tiny, microscopic creatures that live in every home. You can’t get rid of them completely, but you should definitely do everything you can to get them out of your bed and sleeping area. Dust mites love to eat dead skin, so they’re attracted to your bed and pajamas, which are full of all the dead skin cells you shed during your sleep. Dirty pajamas draw in even more dust mites, which can contribute to respiratory problems, especially while you’re sleeping. To read more click here: https://www.thepolkadotdaisy.com/gross-reasons-you-should-never-ever-wear-the-same-pjs-2-days-in-a-row/
- We hope you join us as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU.
Why wearing jammies two days in a row is a dirty habit
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
