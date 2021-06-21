Why We Shouldn’t Comment on People’s Bodies

As you start reuniting with friends and family, you may notice changes in their weight. Kelsie Jepsen, Body Acceptance Coach from EmBODY Love Workshop wants to help change our mindset when it comes to commenting on other people’s bodies.

Reasons To Not Compliment Weight Loss

-You don’t know what you’re complimenting

-It’s fatphobic

Commenting on someone’s body reinforces the narrative that their worth and value come from how their body looks. So instead, I invite you to consider what it is you want to express.

-Is it how you’d like the person to FEEL?

-Do you want to compliment them?

-Do you want to tell them how important they are to you?

