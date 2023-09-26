- On Good Things Utah this morning – One woman says we need to stop bashing this new generation, and actually learn from them instead: “My life is filled with Gen Zers, most of whom are my college students, and several others I’ve met because of younger family members and their extended friend circle. And over the years, I have met some extraordinarily smart and go-getting Gen Zers. Sure, there are some really trying Gen Zers. But then that’s true of Boomers and Millennials as well. So, every time I hear someone bashing Gen Zers, I feel a little awkward because I cannot bring myself to agree with their sentiments with much enthusiasm. Not only have I had a different experience but I’ve actually learned a lot from Gen Zers. These are just a few of the unique life lessons I’ve learned from Gen Zers:
- There’s More to Life than Just Work
- Gen Zers really get the work-life balance thing. They understand and appreciate that as much as it matters to get ahead in life and be ambitious, it cannot come at the cost of a personal life. And what’s more incredible is that both men and women feel the same way. They want to work but only so much. They also want to go home to their family and have a life outside of work. They do not sacrifice either for the other. And if that means they don’t get that promotion or become a director just yet, that’s okay. And they’re genuinely at peace with it. It’s not an act.
- They’re Socially Conscious
- They truly believe in doing their bit for the world around them. Contrary to all of the accusations against them, I find Gen Zers to be truly unselfish. They care about the world around them. They want a green world. They want a just world. They’re ready to spend their free weekends cleaning the community they live in. They shut lights off when not in a room. They shut off running water that their father forgot was on when he was shaving. Rich or middle-class, most of these kids are similar. I have personal experience of being unable to convince Gen Zers in my family to light a single sparkler—one single sparkler— during Diwali (our main festival of lights) because doing so would cause pollution. I know of Gen Zers who think nothing of carpooling even though they can afford to buy 10 cars because, you guessed it, they want to do their part to save and protect the planet. Their commitment to a world that goes beyond their immediate family and encompasses the world around them is something all of us can learn from. I know I have. While I’ve always tried to do my best anyway, what I appreciate about them is how they put their money where their mouth is, even when they don’t have to.
- Travel is Everything
- I and many of my friends joined the travel game much later in our lives. Maybe Gen Zers just have more opportunities than I did, but the fact is that they live to travel and see the world. To do that, they will survive on Ramen noodles, they will live in a van and go boondocking. They are not afraid to get married, have kids, convert a school bus into a livable space, and travel the world. They don’t care about the big homes and fancy cars and mortgaging their lives to live in the suburbs. They don’t believe in working now and saving to travel later. They work and travel and save—now. They want to see and live and enjoy their lives when they’re young and capable and fit enough to do so.” Tune in as we dive into this generational Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU!
