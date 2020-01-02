Why visualization skills are vital to your improvement

Did you know it takes longer to accomplish your goal if you’re not visualizing it? Kirk and Kim Duncan, lifestyle mentors, joined us to share the importance of visualization, when you feel a loss in motivation.

They said the problem is if you can’t see it [goals], you won’t believe it, and that creates doubt. You can’t be reckless when you visualize. Negative or self deprecating ideas will only hold you back.

The solution is to get training to amp up your visualization skills! Here are a few tips they suggest:

10 minute Mind Training each morning Set timer with a 10-minute alarm Pick an outcome/goal you want to happen Close your eyes and imagine it happening Practice seeing the before/during/after of the scenario

Benefits:

• More thorough

• More focused

• Better decision making skills

• More confidence

• More prepared

• More progress

Zone in on your skills and learn more through their live, online webinar ‘Master Your Influence.’ It is held January 23-24, 2020 and is $27 per household. Register at 3ke.to/influence .