Why Vice President Kamala Harris chose to wear purple

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Oh the fashion on display yesterday! Purple seemed to be the color to wear for Wednesday’s Inauguration. “Purple is the color of loyalty, constancy to purpose, unswerving steadfastness to a cause,” the National Woman’s Party wrote in a newsletter in 1913. Kamala Harris donned the color on Inauguration Day as she became vice president, and Jill Biden, the incoming first lady, wore it for Tuesday night’s vigil at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool for Americans who have died of COVID-19.
- From start to finish it was a star studded event in Washington D.C., Lady Gaga sang the national anthem, Jennifer Lopez sang and country star Garth Brooks hugged almost everyone on the stage! And on social media this morning everyone is still talking about Bernie Sanders and his mittens. There is actually a sweet story behind those big gloves, we have the details! Hope you join us for a fun morning on the second hour of GTU.