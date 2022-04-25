- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We are diving headfirst into summer blockbusters! If you watched the Toy Story franchise growing up, you know what your favorite astronaut, Buzz Lightyear, sounds like when he says his signature catchphrases. Part of what makes Toy Story so timeless is the devotion Disney and Pixar have given to its iconic characters for the past 27 years. However, when “Lightyear,” the new prequel, comes out in June, Buzz won’t sound exactly the same. Instead of the iconic voice of Tim Allen, Chris Evans will voice the beloved space cadet, a decision that sent some fans spiraling to infinity and beyond. So, why isn’t Tim Allen in “Lightyear”? Let’s search the galaxy and reason out why Buzz Lightyear is allowed to sound different this time around! Fans will remember one scene in the original “Toy Story” that puts this idea of betrayal into a different perspective. Before they became life-long friends, Woody and Buzz argued a lot. Remember the scene when the two are stuck in a gas station parking lot after falling out of Andy’s parents’ car? “You. Are. A. TOY!” Woody shouts in anger at Buzz. “You aren’t the real Buzz Lightyear! You’re an action figure! You’re a child’s play thing!” So what does that have to do with “Lightyear”? Simply put, while the “Toy Story” movies do tell the tale of Buzz Lightyear, the Buzz we’ve fallen in love with is just a toy. With that logic in mind, fans have reasoned that Allen is the voice of the Buzz Lightyear “toy,” while Evans will represent the actual Buzz Lightyear. Problem solved – for now anyway!
- Plus, Milani Cosmetics has suddenly found itself at the center of the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial. Depp is currently suing Heard for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post. As a result, private details surrounding their marriage and divorce have now become public, including the makeup Heard allegedly used to cover bruises she claims were inflicted by Depp. During his opening statement, Heard’s lawyer J. Ben Rottenborn showed the court Milani Cosmetics’ All In One Correcting Kit, which he claimed the actor used to cover her bruises until she filed for divorce from Depp in 2016. “This was what she used,” Rottenborn said, as reported by Yahoo. “She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring and how she would use (this) to touch those up to be able to cover those.” After the palette was shown in the courtroom, Milani Cosmetics weighed in on the claims in a now-viral TikTok. We’ll tell you what was the company said.
- And lets talk hair, whether it’s the result of cold winter air or year-round hair styling (a.k.a. all that brushing, drying and washing you do every day), we can all find ourselves with staticky hair all of a sudden. So if you’re wondering what causes static hair and how to get rid of it, you’ve come to the right place. We spoke with three top celebrity hairstylists and asked them for their best tips and hair product recommendations to zap static away for good (spoiler alert: It may be as easy as sleeping on a silk pillowcase!). Tune in for tips or click here for more: https://news.yahoo.com/trick-getting-rid-static-hair-183600246.html?fr=yhssrp_catchall
- And does packaging influence your purchasing? It’s time to break out the fine china and don your cutest floral dress! Costco just released a new English breakfast tea in an adorable pink can, and that’s all the excuse we needed to throw a tea party. Recently promoted by Instagram user and Costco faithful @costcobuys, they share that each can comes with 240 tea bags at $13.99 a tin. That comes out to just $0.05 a tea bag plus the tin itself, which is primed for repurposing once you’ve worked your way through its contents. The striking canister is rose pink and features a vintage round shape that’s festooned with Victorian teaware illustrations. It’s also embellished with gold trimming, embossing, and Forget-Me-Not floral details which are a symbol of love and remembrance. Look how Costco is stepping it up a notch!
- Finally, we are talking travel prep – it is especially important as airlines continue to respond to weather changes like ongoing wildfires and major disruptions like pilot shortages. To help you get started, “Good Morning America” spoke with Natalie Houston, the airline employee behind the viral TikTok video offering “tips & tricks for delayed or cancelled flights.” We are sharing her tips that you need to know before you get on that next flight! Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.