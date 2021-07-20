Why TikTok loves this toddler and her zombie doll

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The adorable 2-year-old is completely devoted to her “cweepy” zombie doll Dolly – and it’s making for some heartwarming viral videos. In her mom’s TikTok videos, Parker, who lives in Toronto, is seen brunching with Dolly, singing her to sleep and pushing her in a swing. Parker also insists that Dolly needs to be safely buckled up when she’s in a car. It was love at first sight when Parker spotted Dolly in the Halloween section at Walmart last year, according to her mom, Kourtni Eckstein. “I turned around and Parker was standing there with this creepy doll and she wouldn’t put it down,” Kourtni told TODAY Parents. “I was like, ‘Whatever. I’ll buy it for her. She’ll get over it in a day.'” They’ve been inseparable ever since!
Matt Damon may be one of the most famous actors in the world, but the Oscar winner's four daughters seem to be in charge at home. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning to promote his new film Stillwater, Damon, 50, explained that his kids show no mercy when ranking on dear old dad. In fact, his 15-year-old daughter, Isabella, refuses to see her dad's beloved film, Good Will Hunting. "She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that might be good. She just likes to give me shit," said Damon, laughing. "My daughter said, 'Hey remember that movie you did, The Wall?' I said, 'it was called The Great Wall.' She goes, 'Dad, there was nothing great about that movie.' She keeps my feet firmly on the ground."
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is ready to tell his life story. Harry, 36, plans to release a memoir late next year that he says will be a "firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful." "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement released by Penguin Random House, the publisher. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story-the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned-I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."
