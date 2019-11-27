Why this performer has became a holiday tradition for thousands of Utahn’s

Kurt Bestor, perhaps best known for his innovative interpretation of seasonal carols found in his popular 5 CD boxed set “The Complete Kurt Bestor Christmas,” and his haunting musical prayer for peace “Prayer of the Children,” the Utah based composer and performer launched his career writing music for television and movies.

Featuring as many as 45 other musicians on stage, Bestor’s concerts are major productions, but his warm storytelling and humor create an intimate rapport with his audience. The popular concerts also feature special guests and Bestor has been joined by such musical luminaries as Oscar and Grammy-award winners Jennifer Warnes & Melissa Manchester, solists Richard Elliot & Charlie Bisharat, teen pop idol Donny Osmond and Debbie Gibson, and classical crossover star Jenny Oaks Baker, among many others.

Special guest, Nathan Pacheco will join Kurt for his 32nd year of entertaining Utah audiences during the holidays. Come see why hundreds of thousands of Utahans have made A Kurt Bestor Christmas a much-treasured holiday tradition. With his world-class orchestra and all-star band, Bestor uses his unique arrangements and fun on-stage banter to make this the must-see Christmas concert year after year.

The first performance of the tour will be on Tuesday, November 19th in the auditorium at Shriners Hospitals for Children, located at 1275 E. Fairfax Road in Salt Lake City, at 4:00 p.m. Bestor will also perform for over 200 veterans and their families on Thursday, November 21st at This is the Place Heritage Park, located at 2601 Sunnyside Ave. in Salt Lake City, at 6:30 p.m. in the Garden Place building. The tour continues with a performance at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3rd at the

William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home, located at 700 S. Foothill Blvd. in Salt Lake City. Bestor will conclude the tour on Monday, December 9th with Nate Wade Suburu at Primary Children’s Hospital, located at 100 Mario Capecchi Dr, in Salt Lake City, at 2:30 p.m. A drawing will be conducted at each tour location, and the winner will get an adult size Minky Couture blanket.

A Kurt Bestor Christmas 2019 concerts, sponsored by Nate Wade Subaru and Minky Couture, are taking place Dec. 12-14 at The Eccles Theater, located at 131 South Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City. Show times for A Kurt Bestor Christmas 2018 are Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13 at 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2:00 and 8:00 p.m.

To see performance dates, buy tickets, or learn more visit arttix.org, or by calling 801-355-ARTS, or at ArtTix Outlets. “Bestor” than Black Friday special by using code BESTOR25. Tickets for 25 percent off until Nov 30th. Don’t miss out on this amazing experience.

This story contains sponsored content