Why this functional bed might be the solution to your cramped spaces

From walls to desks to book cases, the functional hidden beds by Wilding Wallbeds help maximize your space and promote a good nights sleep. Deena Marie was with Brandon Wilding of Wilding Wallbeds to show off his one of a kind product.

Every unit is customizable as well as affordable and there are plenty of unique designs to choose from. A twin-sized bunk bed for a kids or a guest room fits into only 16 inches of depth making it the perfect choice for maximizing space in your home.

“Everything we do we build custom for each customer. You can choose the style, the wood, and the stain,” says Brandon.

Wilding Wallbeds cuts out the middle man by manufacturing their own product, which enables them to control pricing and pass down great deals to their customers. Check out some of their most popular bed designs:

Wilding Wallbeds are designed to last. Wilding has combined the high-tech, fast-paced manufacturing tool set with the artisan handcrafted techniques. If you have a small space that can’t quite fit all the furniture you want then take a look at Wilding Wallbeds for that perfect solution.

This story contains sponsored content.