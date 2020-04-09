Why this essential oil is perfect for life’s most stressful moments

Stress Awareness Month/Stress is universal, everyone experiences stress. Thankfully, doTERRA has a natural solution for this.
ADAPTIV is designed to help you acclimate and adjust to the daily challenges of life. It is specifically formulated to help soothe, uplift, calm, relax, and boost. Use ADAPTIV to help take yourself from a restless, indecisive, or overwhelming environment to one of calm, harmony, and control.
Essential oils/aromatherapy can be used to manage anxious feelings too! Before your next big presentation or a conversation that you are nervous about, try ADAPTIV. When you need to take a deep breath, relax, and carry on, but you don’t know where to turn, turn to ADAPTIV. For a soothing, relaxing, empowering atmosphere, use ADAPTIV.
The ADAPTIV oil blend has many aromatic benefits for stress and tension. The Adaptiv Calming Blend Capsules have mood-boosting and tension-reducing effects of a blend of CPTG essential oils Lavender, Coriander, Wild Orange, and Fennel along with Sceletium, GABA, and Ahiflower. Botanical extract Sceletium comes from a succulent plant found in South Africa known as Kanna. There have been excellent results from using the two together.
This story contains sponsored content.