- On Good Things Utah this morning – Lainey Molnar is an artist who is making millions of women feel seen and heard through her drawings. “I started creating comics as a hobby during the first COVID lockdown to help me process my own experiences as a woman in the world. That’s why I use my own character frequently,” she told BuzzFeed. “I’m now 33, still single, still not considering having children, I don’t have a degree, I can’t drive a car, I’ve been self-employed jumping around gigs my entire life, I have 57 tattoos, I live out of suitcases, and spontaneously buy one-way plane tickets on a regular basis. I refuse to feel like these life decisions are any worse than anyone else. After Lainey’s Instagram went viral, she started learning that women from all over the world, with all different backgrounds, go through the same things. We’ll show you why her drawings have resonated with so many women, especially post pandemic.
- Plus, Cherry Garcia has held the number one spot on Ben & Jerry’s flavor lineup for 25 years, but now, the ice cream maker has created a fruity, limited-batch pint that just might dethrone the original fan favorite. Ben & Jerry’s has officially unveiled its Cherry Crumble, a buttery ice cream brimming with sweet cherries and swirls of oat crumble. The brand’s talented team of flavor gurus envisioned a deconstructed fruit crisp with a soft butter ice cream that allows the cherries to remain center stage. “We were inspired by spring, fresh fruit and the memory of taking a fresh cherry crumble out of the oven,” flavor guru Colleen Rossell said of the new flavor. “With so many caramels, chocolates, and peanut butter flavors available—this is a refreshing choice with the right amount of sweetness, fruit, and rich indulgence. It’s the perfect balance!” The monstrous cherry chunks are bold in flavor with snappy, sweet notes, while the crunchy oat crumble swirls add a layer of texture to the otherwise creamy base. The Cherry Crumble has already hit store shelves across the US for a limited time. You can snag a pint for yourself for $5.49 a pop!
- Finally, Krispy Kreme has a sweet surprise for graduates who spent the past year hitting the books. The doughnut chain is once again offering a free dozen doughnuts to high school and college seniors to reward them for their hard work. The promotion, which is available to members of the class of 2022, will run for one day only — Wednesday, May 25 — and you don’t have to do much to cash in on the offer. Any senior who shows up to a participating Krispy Kreme shop wearing some form of “Class of 2022” swag (shirts, graduation cap and gown, letterman jacket, etc.) will score a “Senior Day Dozen” for free while supplies last. Hope you join us for a sweet Friday show this morning on Good Things Utah.
