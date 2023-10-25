Amy Winsett, spiritual medium and author of “Awakening the Healing of Your Soul” returned to the show with the conversation and energy healing. What exactly is a psychic, medium or intuitive? Someone who can take information from the subconscious realm and bring it into the conscious mind.

Psychics, mediums, or intuitives have the ability to tune into specific energy frequencies that most people aren’t consciously aware of. Just like a radio can be tuned to different stations by adjusting to different frequencies, psychics adjust their inner “tuning” to connect with different energies or entities.

Einstein says that “Everything is energy and that is all there is to it. Match the frequency of the reality you want and you can not help but get that reality. It can be no other way. This is not philosophy. This is physics.”

He also stated that “Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.”

Given that everything is energy with its distinct frequency and that energy cannot be destroyed, it stands to reason that the subconscious mind accesses information by resonating with specific frequencies. This resonance can then manifest as conscious thoughts that can be communicated, explaining the phenomenon of psychic abilities.

