Why singer and new dad John Legend is all about diaper duty

When you think of a pageant most likely what comes to mind is beauty, poise, possibly even vanity. But the Miss America Organization and the women who compete for the top titles are so much more than that. See first hand the grace that our very own Miss Utah 2018, Jesse Craig carries with her.

It isn't just about glitz and glamour. These girls have show stopping talents like singing, dancing, or like Jesse, violin. They answer tough questions about politics and current events, they have to find a social impact statement to stand for, they do service and are advocates for the their communities.