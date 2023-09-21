Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld is an adjunct professor in family studies, a parent expert and mom of four. She is the founder of “10 Minutes Together” online where she teaches parenting skills focused on the power of one-on-one connection.  

She says, “parent-child fighting is inevitable. Practicing repair after a rupture is a parenting super skill.”

Below are her tips for the three R’s, rupture, repair, repeat.

  • QUESTION: Doesn’t positive parenting teach us NOT to yell or fight with our kids?
    • No. That idea will set us up for shame, overwhelm and helplessness.
    • Teaches strategies to decrease, but ruptures are inevitable
    • Rupture is a break in connection with our child
    • Types – oscillating, benign, limit-setting and toxic
  • QUESTION: If rupture is so common, how do we repair?
    • Oscillating (give yourself space, focus on reunion, be present)
    • Benign (did not recognize emotional bid, quick redirect, plan for present moments)
    • Limit-setting
      • Kids benefit from boundaries/structure
      • Authoritative parenting is the goal (high warmth and high boundaries)
      • Clear boundaries. Ambivalent boundaries create rupture.
      • Occasional flexibility.
      • Clear, warm communication
      • Strategy: Two things can be true and stay present
    • Toxic
      • Damages child’s sense of self and safety (leads to self blame, disconnection, emotional overwhelm. Also parents.
      • Practice the repair super skill
  • QUESTION: How do we do it? How do we practice this parenting superskill?
    • Compassion First – For self and child, Most Generous Interpretation (MGI)
    • RECOVER (calm body, regulate emotions)
    • RECONNECT  – Parent initiates,
      • Nonverbal first (distance, tone, touch, eye contact)
      • Follow child’s cues (no flooding)
    • REPAIR – Acknowledge the rupture. Reassure the child of their value, say sorry and commit to try again.
      • Tell the Story (child’s story and parent’s story). Facts and feelings/sensations.
      • Goal: Accountability (not blame) modeled by parent
      • Goal: Reassure child of their goodness (reconnection)
  • QUESTION: When does Repair become a Superskill?
    • Repair becomes a superskill when we feel reconnected and when it is our standard pattern of interacting. We model a pattern for our children to show them how to regulate themselves and repair in their other relationships.
    • Try it today. 


     
