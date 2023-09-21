Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld is an adjunct professor in family studies, a parent expert and mom of four. She is the founder of “10 Minutes Together” online where she teaches parenting skills focused on the power of one-on-one connection.

She says, “parent-child fighting is inevitable. Practicing repair after a rupture is a parenting super skill.”

Below are her tips for the three R’s, rupture, repair, repeat.

QUESTION: Doesn’t positive parenting teach us NOT to yell or fight with our kids? No. That idea will set us up for shame, overwhelm and helplessness. Teaches strategies to decrease, but ruptures are inevitable Rupture is a break in connection with our child Types – oscillating, benign, limit-setting and toxic



QUESTION: If rupture is so common, how do we repair? Oscillating (give yourself space, focus on reunion, be present) Benign (did not recognize emotional bid, quick redirect, plan for present moments) Limit-setting Kids benefit from boundaries/structure Authoritative parenting is the goal (high warmth and high boundaries) Clear boundaries. Ambivalent boundaries create rupture. Occasional flexibility. Clear, warm communication Strategy: Two things can be true and stay present Toxic Damages child’s sense of self and safety (leads to self blame, disconnection, emotional overwhelm. Also parents. Practice the repair super skill



QUESTION: How do we do it? How do we practice this parenting superskill? Compassion First – For self and child, Most Generous Interpretation (MGI) RECOVER (calm body, regulate emotions) RECONNECT – Parent initiates, Nonverbal first (distance, tone, touch, eye contact) Follow child’s cues (no flooding) REPAIR – Acknowledge the rupture. Reassure the child of their value, say sorry and commit to try again. Tell the Story (child’s story and parent’s story). Facts and feelings/sensations. Goal: Accountability (not blame) modeled by parent Goal: Reassure child of their goodness (reconnection)



QUESTION: When does Repair become a Superskill? Repair becomes a superskill when we feel reconnected and when it is our standard pattern of interacting. We model a pattern for our children to show them how to regulate themselves and repair in their other relationships. Try it today.







