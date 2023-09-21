Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld is an adjunct professor in family studies, a parent expert and mom of four. She is the founder of “10 Minutes Together” online where she teaches parenting skills focused on the power of one-on-one connection.
She says, “parent-child fighting is inevitable. Practicing repair after a rupture is a parenting super skill.”
Below are her tips for the three R’s, rupture, repair, repeat.
- QUESTION: Doesn’t positive parenting teach us NOT to yell or fight with our kids?
- No. That idea will set us up for shame, overwhelm and helplessness.
- Teaches strategies to decrease, but ruptures are inevitable
- Rupture is a break in connection with our child
- Types – oscillating, benign, limit-setting and toxic
- QUESTION: If rupture is so common, how do we repair?
- Oscillating (give yourself space, focus on reunion, be present)
- Benign (did not recognize emotional bid, quick redirect, plan for present moments)
- Limit-setting
- Kids benefit from boundaries/structure
- Authoritative parenting is the goal (high warmth and high boundaries)
- Clear boundaries. Ambivalent boundaries create rupture.
- Occasional flexibility.
- Clear, warm communication
- Strategy: Two things can be true and stay present
- Toxic
- Damages child’s sense of self and safety (leads to self blame, disconnection, emotional overwhelm. Also parents.
- Practice the repair super skill
- QUESTION: How do we do it? How do we practice this parenting superskill?
- Compassion First – For self and child, Most Generous Interpretation (MGI)
- RECOVER (calm body, regulate emotions)
- RECONNECT – Parent initiates,
- Nonverbal first (distance, tone, touch, eye contact)
- Follow child’s cues (no flooding)
- REPAIR – Acknowledge the rupture. Reassure the child of their value, say sorry and commit to try again.
- Tell the Story (child’s story and parent’s story). Facts and feelings/sensations.
- Goal: Accountability (not blame) modeled by parent
- Goal: Reassure child of their goodness (reconnection)
- QUESTION: When does Repair become a Superskill?
- Repair becomes a superskill when we feel reconnected and when it is our standard pattern of interacting. We model a pattern for our children to show them how to regulate themselves and repair in their other relationships.
- Try it today.
