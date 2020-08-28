Why putting yourself first is key

Life and empowerment coach Rob Sirstins joined us today to talk the importance of putting yourself first. Many of us are more loyal to others than ourselves, and we may not be fully aware of it. When we start the discussion, it’s clear there are gaps when it comes to self love that we’re missing for ourselves.

Why do we do this? We do it for reasons of validation, wanting to be wanted and to be loved by others, which is why we put up with abuse and mistreatment. Why wives go back to abusive husbands, why we return to jobs we dislike or feel stuck in. It stems from our childhood, not getting the love and support we want, or need from parents and / or siblings.

It’s crucial to remember to put on our oxygen mask before we put on the mask for others. We need to teach people how to treat us, and be our own number one fans first and foremost. It’s not always easy, but you can get there if you’re willing to dive deep and do the work with Rob.

Contact him robsirstins.com at and follow along at @robsirstins

