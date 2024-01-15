Whitney Houlin is a personal trainer and fitness instructor who has been in the business for a decade. She sat down with us today to tell us why protein matters. Did you know that after age 30, bodies start to lose muscle mass at a rate of 3-8% per decade?

There are 2 ways to combat and even reverse this: physical activity (namely strength training), and adequate protein consumption. Protein is responsible for more than just muscle repair and growth- it also plays a role in enzymatic function, hormonal regulation, and immune system support. It also transports essential molecules throughout the body and can be used as an energy source if needed.

The recommended amount is .8-1.2 g/kg of bodyweight. So, strive for 25-30g of protein per meal. Eating enough protein will keep you more full, satiated, and helps to stabilize blood sugar after a meal.

Whitney co-created the book, “Color Full” to empower you with information on how to best fuel your body. When so much of the diet industry is telling you “less of this, don’t eat that”, the focus here is on an abundance mindset.

“Color Full” is on sale right now for $10 off, and you can get an extra $5 off with code FRIEND

