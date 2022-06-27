- On Good Things Utah this morning – They call it “liquid gold” when it comes to making pasta sauce. So what is it? Pasta water! Here’s how to save it and why. Choose one of the following methods:
- If you insist on dumping your pasta into a giant colander, first make sure you’ve ladled out a couple cups of the cooking liquid and saved it in a bowl.
- Or you can use a pot with a pasta strainer insert. It allows you to just lift up the strainer when the pasta is ready, reserving all the liquid in the big pot. These things are magical.
- For long pastas like spaghetti and fettuccine, you can just use a pair of tongs to move the cooked pasta to a saucepan.
- Now watch the masters use pasta water in their sauces. Mixing pasta water into your sauce takes a little bit of finesse. But this is certainly nothing new, as pasta makers have been doing it for ages. So let’s watch a few of the best make some incredible sauces.
- Plus, the travel industry has been plunged into turmoil in recent weeks due to staff shortages, staff strikes and a soaring demand for holidays. Passengers have been devastated by last-minute flight cancellations, huge queues and lost baggage as airports struggle to cope. Photos from airports up and down the country have been showing the disarray passengers are attempting to navigate, with thousands of suitcases deserted at both arrivals and departures. Mountains of luggage have been seen cordoned off in no particular order – making travelers fear they may not see their belongings again for weeks. And last week footage emerged of a frustrated pilot loaded baggage onto his plane after suitcases piled up at Heathrow. With thousands of Brits still due to take off on holidays this summer, a baggage handler has shared tips that should make passengers’ lives easier. Tune in for tips or click here: https://www.uktimes.co.uk/im-a-baggage-handler-here-are-my-5-top-tips-to-keep-your-bags-safe/
- And gender reveal parties have sparked a bit of controversy over the years, but those who still partake in them — or at least learn the gender of their child early — reveal a very real symptom that can occur. When people are ready to have kids, some dream that the day their gender is revealed and they can start planning their life with their baby boy or girl. But hoping for one gender can sometimes end up causing some complicated feelings when you learn you are expecting a baby of the opposite sex. And while you may be happy on the outside, you may feel a deep disappointment on the inside.
- Finally, speaking of gender reveals, Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews now know whether they’ll add a baby girl or boy to their growing family. In a shared Instagram post uploaded on Sunday, the couple revealed the sex of their baby. “Boy or Girl???” they captioned a one-minute video that showed multiple guests at a gender reveal party, including Mahomes and Matthews, guessing what the couple might be having. The pair were on the same page and both guessed a boy — and their suspicions proved to be right! At the end of the clip, Mahomes and Matthews, both 26, sprayed water guns that shot out blue liquid, confirming they are expecting a baby boy. Matthews and their group of family and friends cheered and embraced. Meanwhile, Mahomes, who fittingly wore a blue sweatshirt, celebrated by jumping into the pool fully clothed.
