Why parents feel sad in September, plus pandemic parenting hacks

To me as well, there is no better indicator of the passage of time for a parent than the start of a new school year. There’s no better reminder of the fact that our children are getting bigger than when they put on their backpacks and we notice it takes up a bit less real estate on their once-adorably-small frames. And there’s no better signal that they’re getting older than when they enter a new grade with a new set of notebooks that will eventually be filled with scribbles and tattered with use by the same time next year. I remember when I was a little kid, I looked up at my mother’s face, noticed tears welling up in her eyes, and asked, “Are you OK, Mom?” Her response: “Oh, I’m fine, honey. I just get a little melancholy this time of year.” It was September.

After that, every fall, when the air got crisp and the leaves began to yellow, I’d see that same subtle change in my mother’s expression. That hint of sadness was always under the surface, tucked away while she pushed the shopping cart through the wide aisles of Walmart as I debated notebook colors or while she walked me and my older brother to the bus stop at the end of the cul-de-sac, zipping up my backpack as I tried to run ahead. I never thought much of my mom’s seasonal quirk. I’ve always loved fall, and as I entered adulthood, it became my favorite season, full of scarf layering and warm lattes and next to none of that obnoxious summer humidity. I’d remembered her occasionally saying, “You’ll understand when you are a parent,” but even in those first years navigating babies and toddlers, I didn’t detect it. But last year, when the calendar turned to September, that feeling of melancholia she’d long described washed over me.

Plus, we basically all have a PhD in Pandemic Parenting at this point. Right? Every mom or dad or any-gender parent has had to learn so much in 2020 – about time management, health and safety, homeschooling, pod-schooling, quaran-cations, you name it. And honestly, we’re all still learning every day – and still making a ton of mistakes and often feeling like we’re failing. But guess what? We’re not! We parents are not the failures; it’s the system that has failed us. After all, how can any human be expected to be a full-time worker, full-time teacher, full-time parent/chef/house cleaner/baby-butt-wiper – all without leaving our homes or losing our jobs or giving up and letting our kids watch TV all day? (Spoiler: It’s impossible). The good thing about all parents struggling at the same time is that we’re all developing our own personal pandemic parenting hacks and tips that get us through the day – and maybe even make things fun (sometimes). So we chatted with 10 moms to ask: What’s the #1 pandemic hack that’s keeping your family afloat? Here’s what they said:

A sense of humor & a snuggle.

“Be flexible and don’t take everything so serious right now,” urges Tabitha Hawkins of Motherhood & Chaos. “We need to be our children’s safe place, and that’s the only thing we can control right now. Take a deep breath, and snuggle. Love is what we all need most right now – especially our children.”

Alone time is key

“Not only am I the only parent home right now with both of my girls (3 years old and 1 year old), I also work full time from home and I am in graduate school, so I am juggling between all of them,” Cheeia of Notes By Cheeia tells SheKnows. How is she hacking it? “Be alone,” she explains. “The stuff that goes on at home, you will figure it out – but don’t forget to take time for yourself. The minute my husband gets home from work, I leave my house and go for a long walk by myself! This gives me time to recharge, reflect and just catch up on myself… Regardless of how you do it, give yourself one hour each day to be alone for the sake of your sanity. Take a walk, take a long bath, whatever it is; take care of yourself.”

