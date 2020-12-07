Why one woman says she doesn’t want gifts for Christmas 2020

Shaelie McBride of @shaelieraemcbride tells us Monday is the first day of the week to alter your mindset. It's time to meditate, move, and manifest. Shaelie started practicing yoga 6 years ago after she was diagnosed with obsessive compulsive and anxiety disorder.

She started practicing at Behot Yoga in St George and fell in love with the practice and the community. She uses yoga as her own personal therapy, and a way to tune into her body and mind. It is the time she can force herself to focus on just her, and not a million other voices in her head.