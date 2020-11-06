Why one teacher says she won’t assign her high schoolers any homework

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – In a TikTok that has now gone viral, one teacher in Texas says, she doesn’t assign her high schoolers any homework! What? Yep, we’ll tell you her reasoning and what other teachers think about it. And speaking of TikTok the parenting hack that has also gone viral this morning – it’s all about getting your kids to eat what’s on their dinner plate. These parents say they have it all figured out when it comes to picky eaters.
- And the celebrity pregnancy announcement that everybody is talking about. We’ll tell you why Emily Ratajkowski says she won’t announce her baby’s gender until it is 18 years old.
- And at the end of the show, what will trips to see Santa Claus look like this year during a pandemic? One store has already released video of what seeing Santa will entail. To stay safe, the jolly old elf will be behind “magic” glass. We’ll show you what we mean. Hope you join us for a busy Friday edition of GTU2!