- On Good Things Utah this morning – A TikToker is taking a lot of heat for what she just posted. It’s been watched millions of times already. She starts by saying “Get ready; She warns it’s a lot,” but we were still not prepared for the amount of stolen dishware in her arsenal. A TikTok is making the rounds that shows one woman who is definitely very capable of serving a banquet of sauces in the comfort of her own home. On Friday, Twitter user @bonecarrier shared a now-deleted TikTok of a woman showing off her ramekin haul that she’s collected from various restaurants. In the video, which has been viewed over 4.7 million times on Twitter, a woman responds to a TikTok from user @antmanwrld where he scolds “guests who put (ramekins) in their to-go boxes” by pulling out her hoard from storage, explaining each individual pile of serving implements as she goes. “Get ready; it’s a lot,” says in her TikTok, before taking out a small pile of ceramic ramekins. Then she slides a bigger pile of metal sauce cups into frame. Then another pile … and another … and another. The woman manages to show upwards of 50 or so serving bowls, ramekins and other dishes that she readily admits she took from restaurants before moving on to other items lifted from restaurant dining rooms now in her grasp. “The entire hibachi and sushi ensemble, including the spoon,” she said, continuing the show-and-tell of her reams of restaurant ramekins. The woman then moves to displaying other kitchen wares including mugs, spoons, a gravy boat, two fry baskets “from Red Robin,” bowls, plates and somehow, an entire pitcher. At one point, she reaches off-screen to pull out a further collection of items taken from restaurants stored in a shopping basket from the grocery store Weis, which just to point out, is an item not available for sale on its website.
- Plus, one mom is getting a lot of attention for saying this: “I refuse to do my kids’ homework. There is a way to support our children, without taking over. I’m going to share a POV that might be unpopular: I refuse to get involved with my kids’ homework assignments. I barely remember to Not just helped their child, but actually done the homework. I refuse to do this, and I take a hands-off approach to my kids’ homework. There are a few reasons I don’t get involved in my kids’ homework assignments.
- It isn’t my school work.
I understand the compulsion to do our kids’ homework assignments. Simply put, we’re desperate. Families are busier than ever. With sports practices, music lessons, and dinner prep taking up the majority of our evenings, there is precious little time to get homework done. Sometimes it just feels impossible. Because it is impossible. So we do whatever we can to make the process easier and quicker. As parents, it’s also hard to see our kids struggle. And homework is a struggle. The majority of parents say they’ve bribed their kids to complete homework, with tickets to the movies or theme parks as the most popular incentive. An astonishing 8% of parents in the Photomath survey said they have even offered vacations in exchange for their kids getting homework done. I understand the desperation ask them if they’ve done their homework, let alone spend any amount of time overseeing their homework. Yet based on recent data, it seems I’m that I may be in the minority on this. According to a survey by Photomath, an app that helps kids learn math, a whopping 40% of parents have done their child’s homework for them. and the desire to make things easier for our kids. I really do. But here’s how I look at it: Life is filled with struggle. We aren’t doing our kids any favors by doing their homework for them. I prefer to let my kids practice struggling with challenges—like homework—when the stakes are relatively low so they develop the tools necessary to manage challenges when the stakes are higher. By letting my kids handle homework assignments on their own, I’m telling them that I trust them. I believe in them. I have confidence that they can handle it. And in doing so, I hope that I am empowering them and showing them that they can do hard things. I also take a hands-off approach to homework so that my kids’ teachers can get an accurate assessment of their knowledge and skills, not my knowledge and skills. Teachers won’t know a child—or maybe the whole class—is struggling with a subject if parents are completing the assignment for them.
- I’m terrible at homework.
Listen, homework is hard. Not just for kids but for adults too. According to Photomath, more than 50% of parents say they struggle to understand their child’s homework. For me, it goes beyond not understanding third grade math. Even if I do understand the assignment, I’m a terrible teacher. I get impatient. I have trouble breaking things down in a way that helps my kids understand the lesson. Within a few minutes, we’re all crabby, frustrated and sweating. It isn’t good for any of us. For more tune in with us today or click here: https://www.mother.ly/life/motherly-stories/homework-assignments-parents/ For these Hot Topics and so much more, tune in to a fun edition of GTU Hour 1.
Why one mom says she refuses to do her kids’ homework
