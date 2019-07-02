Why moms stay up so late

- On Good Things Utah today – When it comes to going to bed early, moms aren’t doing a very good job. A new poll says after the kids go to bed is when most of us wake up! Plus, why your friendships are so important (hint: they even help you live longer). And Kim Kardashian makes a change to one of her new company names, find out why. And finally, staying safe in the pool this summer. How to make sure your kids and you don’t get the yucky bug that is often found in the water.
- And dig through your closet because cardigans are back – but being styled in a whole new sexy way! Hope you join us for these topics and more on today’s Good Things Utah.