Why millennials may be the key to slowing down the coronavirus

You've never seen assisted living look so grand! Nestled in beautiful Holladay with stunning views of Mount Olympus, The Grand at Holladay feels like home. There are twenty-two rooms available, each suite different from the next to accommodate the needs of any resident. This means some may have a breathtaking balcony, kitchenette, fireplace, and so much more.

Meals are made in the open kitchen by an executive chef, making the experience feel luxurious while remaining affordable. There is a calendar of activities tailored for the residents, housekeeping, and laundry provided, a fitness center, salon, and theater are all included for residents to enjoy.