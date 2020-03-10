Why middle age is magical

Do you dread the aging? Motivational speaker Ganel-Lyn Condie is here with a beautiful message all about embracing the process, and how there is magic to be found in middle age. Below are a few of her wonderful thoughts to help you enjoy the process.

Be wise with your time, by mindfully choosing what you say yes and no to. As you get older, you have more flexibility with family. Older children often mean more freedom for you . In middle age, there are touchstone relationships you’ve come to cherish, because you’ve loved and known each other through many stages of life. Chances are you’ve lived through some hard times in your life, you’ve learned many lessons, and you know what you are made of!

