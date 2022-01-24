Why Merchant Valley has the most exhilarating sledding in southern Utah

(Good Things Utah) – There are generally three types of people in Utah: those who are on their feet lapping lifts on a blue-bird powder day, those who don’t like the cold and have never even tried winter sports, and then there’s those who prefer to sit on their butts while rocketing down a hill.

If you fall into the last category, you and your family need to venture down to Southern Utah where one of the best sledding locations in the state is quietly sitting free of tourists. In the winter, families gather at Merchant Valley for some of the best sledding in southern Utah. Located in Beaver County, Merchant Valley is a great destination for families, with activities for kids all year long, but it’s the sledding that draws thousands to this location every winter.

A narrow cliffside route guides you to the placid surroundings of Merchant Valley where in winter snowmobile tracks crisscross the open meadow and skinny white Aspen’s converge with lush ponderosas in the high elevation hills. Situated only 16 miles east of Beaver, the surrounding hillsides are the most visited area for sledding and tubing during the cold winter months.

You can rent sleds and tubes or purchase them at Beaver Sport and Pawn on Main Street or at Tucker High Adventure Tours in Beaver. If you don’t feel like renting you can always fashion your own sled.

