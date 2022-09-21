- On Good Things Utah this morning – This is an interesting quote! Mark Cuban says the worst career advice is: ‘follow your passion.’ So what should you do instead? Turns out it’s something you already do. You just need to turn it up a notch. Ask just about any motivational speaker or career expert. Or ask Steve Jobs: As the Apple co-founder once said, “You’ve got to find what you love. The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking.” Most people believe passion comes first. But not Mark Cuban. When Adam Grant asked him if there was a “worst piece of career advice you’ve gotten,” Cuban said: Follow your passion? No. Follow your effort. No one quits anything they’re good at. While passion can spark effort, the reverse is more often true. Effort, and the improvement that results, creates passion. Do something poorly? You probably dread doing it. Do something well? You enjoy it — and the better you get, the more you like doing it.
- Plus, people have different ways of celebrating their milestone birthdays, but not many think about taking a ride on a river…in a giant pumpkin. This year, Nebraska resident Duane Hansen celebrated his 60th birthday by doing what most people would consider almost impossible: traveling down the Missouri river in an 846-pound pumpkin—one that he grew himself—to achieve a world record. According to a post on Facebook by the City of Bellevue, Nebraska, Hansen walked into the Mayor’s office to ask if a couple of people from Bellevue City Hall would serve as official witnesses. He needed people other than friends and family to document his ride, in order for his attempt to be recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. Those who agreed to go along initially thought that his intention was to float a pumpkin down the river, and were taken aback when they realized he intended for the pumpkin to be his actual boat.
- And Adam Levine is breaking his silence after he was publicly accused of cheating on Behati Prinsloo, his pregnant wife of eight years. The Maroon 5 frontman posted to Instagram on Tuesday morning: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.” Levine continued: “In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.” The statement comes in response to a viral TikTok video shared by Instagram model Sumner Stroh in which she claimed to have had a year-long affair with Levine. Stroh did not provide dates as to when the alleged relationship took place, but shared screenshots of apparent Instagram DMs from the musician, including a note from April after she claimed they’d stopped speaking.
- At the end of the show – U.S. doctors should regularly screen all adults under 65 for anxiety, an influential health guidelines group proposed Tuesday. It’s the first time the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended anxiety screening in primary care for adults without symptoms. The proposal is open for public comment until Oct. 17, but the group usually affirms its draft guidance. The recommendations are based on a review that began before the COVID-19 pandemic, evaluating studies showing potential benefits and risks from screening. Given reports of a surge in mental health problems linked with pandemic isolation and stress, the guidance is “very timely,” said Lori Pbert, a task force member and co-author. Pbert is a psychologist-researcher at the University of Massachusetts’ Chan Medical School. The task force said evidence for benefits, including effective treatments, outweighs any risks, which include inaccurate screening results that could lead to unnecessary follow-up care. Anxiety disorders are among the most common mental health complaints, affecting about 40% of U.S. women at some point in their lives and more than 1 in 4 men, Pbert noted. We hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.