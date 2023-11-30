- On Good Things Utah this morning – Jane Fonda is raising eyebrows with her latest confession. On Tuesday, Nov. 28, Absolutely Not, the podcast hosted by comedian Heather McMahan, released a highlight from a recent sit down with the Oscar winner. And the clip has already garnered quite a bit of attention, as Fonda, who is 85 years old, revealed her preference for any future lover she may take.
- “I’m ashamed to say this, but if I were to take a lover, he’d have to be 20,” the Grace and Frankie star stated. “Oh, yeah.”
- When asked to clarify her stance, Fonda confessed, “Because I don’t like old skin.” This admission prompted mixed reactions from fans, with many wondering if she was just joking. For instance, one fan commented, “y’all are not about to try and cancel Jane plz she’s being funny.” Another chimed in, “Jane Fonda can say this lol she’s the goat.” Some related to this stance, with one writing, “Me too Jane .” A different fan weighed in, “I’ve heard more people say this .”
- However, not everyone was loving the quippy response. “Jane noooooooo,” one person noted in the comments. “Like reallll but noooooo.” Similarly, another commenter added, “Nah this shouldn’t be normalized.” However, this isn’t the first time that Fonda has combatted stereotypes associated with her age. Earlier in 2023, Fonda appeared on Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ podcast, Wiser Than Me, and addressed her always youthful mindset.
- “Spiritually and mentally and psychologically, I’m way younger,” the 9 to 5 star said at the time. “One of the things that I’ve learned as I’ve gotten into serious old age is when you’re inside it as opposed to looking at it from the outside, it’s not nearly as scary.”
- We hope you tune in with us for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now