Why it’s okay to not be okay right now

Ivie Juice Bar is a healthy and refreshing option to choose while you're supporting local and helping to Save the Faves. The flavors are wonderful, and we were in heaven sampling what they dropped off to us this morning. Family-owned with locations in Orem, Provo, Draper, and Daybreak, they're open for business and we want them to thrive.

This is your spot for smoothies, protein shakes, acai bowls, with all products made from fresh fruits and vegetables. Everything can be made custom to your needs, whether your request is dairy-free, keto, you name it, Ivie Juice Bar will take care of you. Pineapple, orange, lemon, and carrot juice made up the tasty juice Brian tried. Deena had the acai bowl Beach Babe, and Nicea had the Rock That Road protein shake. Two thumbs up from each of our hosts.