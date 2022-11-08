Election day for people can be a bit stressful especially for new voters, and therefore we had Morgan Lyon Cotti from the Hinckley institute of politics to share some last-minute voting information. She came in to talk about how important each and everyone’s vote is. With this being midterm elections, the results of this election will affect us more because of bonds, senates, etc. For some they may not want to wait in lines and vote in person but just use your mail in ballots and put it in a ballot drop box. For more information check out the link below.

Hinckley Institute (utah.edu)