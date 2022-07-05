- On Good Things Utah this morning – What if a morning walk could replace your morning caffeine? One author says it worked for her and here’s why:
- I can come to my to-do list with fresh eyes
- Since I live in Brooklyn, my home office is in my bedroom. I love my little corner of the universe, but it is, admittedly, a little cozy sometimes. I am grateful every day that my commute is about three steps from my bed. However, this isn’t really that conducive to revving my engine for the day. Getting out and walking, sweating a little, and chatting about nothing and everything with my roommate is the perfect way to shake the cobwebs of sleep out of my brain and get my gears turning.
- I feel discombobulated without it
- On rainy days, or days when I already have cold brew in the fridge and don’t need to go get coffee—my roommate and I skip our walk. Since I’d made it through my initial week’s experiment, it’s not messing with this assignment; however, skipping my morning walks does mess with me. Without that movement, the amount of buzz I get from caffeine now feels uncomfortable and pent up. Plus, the slow amble around the neighborhood, squinting in the sun, wearing an outfit that can only be described as pajama-chic, was really loosening me up and giving me a dose of something that made the rest of my day a whole lot better.
- It makes moving throughout the day easier
- Morning walks seem to lubricate my desire for movement as a whole. I find that on days that I walk, I also feel like doing a little bit of yoga or stretching during the day or lifting some of my Bala weights to an at-home workout video. It feels like an object in motion stays in motion really applies to my brain.
- I can come to my to-do list with fresh eyes
- Plus, do you take daily vitamin C? As an antioxidant, vitamin C can help you react better to stress by reducing the activity of stress hormones in your central nervous system (CNS). It also improves vascular function and increases the secretion of oxytocin—the feel-good hugging hormone. And in animal studies, vitamin C has been shown to decrease behaviors associated with apprehension in approaching a potential mate. Turns out all of these factors can influence the frequency of having sex. Given this potential superpower, researchers who were partially funded by a pharmaceutical company performed a small randomized, double-blind clinical trial to determine if a high-dose of vitamin C might improve mood and increase the frequency of intercourse.
- Finally, we introduce you to Nate Larsen, our newest meteorologist to join the ABC4 Pinpoint Weather Team. Nate is part of our weekend crew and can be him on our weekend newscasts at 5 and 10 pm. You’ll also see him filling in for other shows and reporting on Utah’s climate and weather-related stories. Nate and his wife, Morgan, are Utah natives with roots in Layton, UT. Growing up in the Beehive State, Nate has always had a passion for all four seasons, especially Utah winters and big snow storms. In his youth, he grew up snowmobiling in Utah’s northern mountains and was glued to ABC4 weather forecasts hoping for a fresh snow storm. Later in life, while studying Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Utah, Nate had the chance to intern with the very meteorologist he grew up watching, Dan Pope. We are excited to welcome Nate to the ABC4 team!
- At the end of the show – Creating a morning routine is a great way for introverts to schedule in that sacred quiet time before their day has even begun. So if you are an introvert, we have tricks that can help you get your day off to a great start! Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on GTU.