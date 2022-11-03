- On Good Things Utah this morning – This year, RSV seems to be making headlines a bit earlier than usual. But exactly why is RSV so bad right now? And is it particularly bad this year? If you haven’t heard of it before, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a very common respiratory virus. No doubt, though, if you have a baby or young toddler, you’re at least somewhat familiar with this common virus and its hallmark cold-like symptoms (think coughs, runny nose, fever). In fact, if you have a baby or toddler, your child has likely had RSV at some point, since, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), most babies catch RSV before the age of 2. But, while many cases of RSV present as a cold like any other, the virus is also the top cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in babies under 12 months. So yeah, parents — particularly parents of infants — tend to worry about RSV. “They should be aware that we’re seeing very high numbers of RSV right now, but this should not be alarming,” offers Dr. Kristin Moffitt, Associate Physician in Pediatrics, Division of Infectious Diseases at Boston Children’s Hospital. In other words? Yes, it’s circulating like crazy, but most parents do not need to be overly worried.
- Plus, it’s that time of year again! When Starbucks introduced its first holiday cups back in 1997, the word “selfie” had not yet been invented. Facebook and Twitter were still years away. Still, those holiday cups created buzz. Sandy Nelson, then a Starbucks designer, created that first set of holiday cups, selected from dozens of design concepts. They weren’t red – but instead were wrapped like a gift in rich shades of magenta, sapphire, and emerald and purple. The design featured a linoleum block-style pattern with swirls and hand-drawn holly leaves flecked with coffee beans. Nelson remembers the first time she saw customers carrying cups with her designs. She was visiting Anchorage, Alaska for Thanksgiving, and stepped off the plane to see a Starbucks kiosk piled high with stacks of colorful cups she had designed. “I thought, wow, this is big,” Nelson said. “But I had no idea what was ahead.” The next year, the holiday cups made an even bigger splash as customers were invited to “embrace the warmth” of the holidays with a cup in purple hues. Then in 1999, the cups featured a candy-apple red design for the first time, and a new icon was born. Before long, pop culture websites featured countdown clocks anticipating when cups would be “red again,” and the cups popped up everywhere from nascent social media platforms to late-night talk shows. Year after year, the excitement around the holiday cup seemed to grow and the cup itself became emblematic of the season.
- And when it comes to beauty hacks, there has been no shortage of ideas on TikTok, and the latest trend comes in the form of red nails. “The red nail theory” has been popping up all over the platform of late. It’s the idea that when you wear the color, it somehow helps score you more dates. TikTok user GirlBossTown broke down her experience with the trend way back in January, capturing the attention of over 1 million others. She mentioned that every time she wears red nails, she would receive comments about them from men. “I always thought red nails was like a grandma nail color,” she continued. “… And then it hit me. In the ’90s, when we where growing up, women had red nails a lot, especially, like, our moms — and I weirdly think guys are attracted to red nails because it reminds them of their moms when they were growing up, taking care of them.”
- At the end of the show – The release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is quickly approaching. On November 11, the sequel to one of the most popular superhero movies of all time will hit theaters. In celebration of the event, you’ll be able to order a new Happy Meal from McDonald’s. Each meal will include one of 10 Black Panther superhero toys. There will be opportunities to collect toy versions of Shuri, Okoye, Namor, Ironheart, and more. Even if you aren’t a kid, Black Panther collectibles are cause for excitement. And let’s be honest, no matter what age you are, the appeal of the Happy Meal is eternally enduring (as evidenced by the wild success of the Adult Happy Meal). Hope you tune in with us as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.