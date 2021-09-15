Why is rent in Utah skyrocketing?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Good news for Utah higher education this morning. Dixie State University ranked 11th through 17th among top public colleges in the West and placed 37th through 48th overall in the region in the 2022 U.S. News and World Report’s college rankings. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News. Not to project too much here, but Snow College President Brad Cook is likely bringing doughnuts to the office tomorrow. The college with campuses in Ephraim and Richfield, Snow College ranked seventh among public colleges in the West region in the 2022 U.S. News and World Report’s college rankings and 28th overall in the West with private colleges included. U.S. News rankings are based on measures of quality, including outcomes, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources and student excellence.
- And a professor goes viral for holding student’s baby during class: ‘Teachers wear more than one hat’. A Pennsylvania professor went above the call of duty for a student who couldn’t find a babysitter. Last month, a sweet video showing Aqeel Dix, Ph.D, a health sciences professor at Lincoln University, a historically Black college near Oxford, Penn., holding a student’s baby while giving a lecture went viral. Dix, who tells Yahoo Life that he has a big family, held the baby facing his mother, which seemed to relax him as he walked across the front of the classroom.
- Plus, rent prices in these Utah counties have skyrocketed — including one with a 66% jump. The average rental price in five major Utah counties has shot up a stunning 45% in just over a year and a half. That’s according to a new report released Monday by the Utah-based property management software company Entrata. The report comes as the Beehive State, which has been the fastest-growing state in the country over the past 10 years, continues to grapple with a housing shortage that’s fueling an affordable housing crisis and “insane” housing prices thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, which threw the national housing market into upheaval. Tune in to find out where in our state prices have gone up the very most.
- Finally, the nation’s paper supply is running thin, impacting envelopes, books, paper bags and beyond, NBC News correspondent Kerry Sanders reported on TODAY Tuesday. One bride-to-be planning a wedding for November, Gabriella Santaniello, told TODAY that her invitations were delayed for weeks because her vendor didn’t have enough paper to print the envelopes. “I panicked. I didn’t expect for them to come back with that answer,” she recalled. Another impacted industry? Booksellers. Barnes & Noble saw a surge in sales at the height of the pandemic but could deal with supply chain issues during the holiday season.
