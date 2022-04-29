- On GTU this morning – On a Friday edition of the show we are taking you inside one of the newest exhibits in downtown Salt Lake City. Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel’s unique exhibition invites you to step into the universe of the greatest masterpieces of Michelangelo, seen from a totally new perspective. It is brought to you by the organizers of the finest themed exhibitions such as: Star Trek, King Tut, Titanic, Frida Kahlo, Michael Jackson and more.
- Plus, if the Utah Jazz were going to receive a bad omen for their do-or-die Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks… at least it was a wholesome bad omen. Hours before the Jazz were set to tip off on Thursday, star center Rudy Gobert posted a picture of himself on the way to the game sporting a massive bee sting on his face. Apparently, the sting came from bees belonging to Gobert. Yes, really. Gobert told reporters before the game he actually maintains a beehive at his house in Salt Lake City!
- And saying his goodbyes… James Corden has announced plans to leave The Late Late Show, revealing he will exit the late-night talk show after eight years. “It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending,” the Tony winner, 43, told Deadline on Thursday, April 28, disclosing that he will officially leave his hosting duties behind in summer 2023. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”
- Finally what do you get when you mix artificial intelligence with editing software? Mind-blowing images, apparently. Brazilian digital artist Hidreley Leli Dião creates ultra realistic portraits of beloved cartoon characters as well as historical figures. The magic is in a unique blend of Photoshop, FaceApp, Gradiente and Remini, according to his contributing article on Bored Panda. Using this formula, even The Simpsons characters feel like real people you would pass on the street. Some of Dião’s latest works include the characters of Disney’s “Encanto.” We have the pictures that will blow you away!
- Hope you tune in for a fun Friday edition of GTU Hour One.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Good Things Utah
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter