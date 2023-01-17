- On Good Things Utah this morning – Let’s talk personality traits. Introverts always get a bad rap. When someone finds out you’re an introvert, a lot of times they automatically assume you don’t like people or are being social or that you’re painfully shy. And while those all may be somewhat true, there’s a lot more to you than that. While introverted personality traits typically include shyness and awkwardness, what’s really hiding beneath the surface? Here are some ways introverts are the most confusing people you’ll ever meet:
Being super private yet dying to share what’s on your mind with others. An introvert is usually a very private person and they don’t reveal many things about their personal life to others. But, deep down they really are just waiting for somebody to ask them questions pertaining to life.
Projecting a calm exterior while completely falling apart on the inside. You’re great at hiding your feelings from others. It’s hard for anyone to read what you’re thinking. You put on an act as if everything is just fine when really, your entire world is running haywire.
Wanting to stay home alone, yet wanting to go out and be the life of the party. You love having your alone time and personal space. So, a quiet Friday night at home is ultimately your idea of a perfect night. Know anyone with these personality traits?
- At the end of the show – Move over, cutting boards. According to a new study, there’s a new category of items to watch out for when guarding against potential kitchen mishaps. A November 2022 study in the Journal of Food Protection to determine the prevalence of cross-contamination across a variety of kitchen surfaces during a meal preparation found that spice containers had the highest degree of cross-contamination of any of the surfaces analyzed in the study. This includes surfaces like cutting boards, countertops and even trash cans. “It’s really hard to go into someone’s home to conduct research but when you bring them to a simulated home setting, we get better information about where someone might make mistakes,” Benjamin Chapman, Ph.D., professor and food safety specialist in the department of Agricultural and Human Sciences at North Carolina State University tells TODAY.com.
Chapman says that researchers were surprised at the results. By far the highest culprit for cross-contamination in the study was spice containers at 48% of the time. Common cross-contamination problem areas like trash can lids, cutting boards, frying pan handles and faucets all accounted for less than 20% positivity rates in the study.