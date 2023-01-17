On Good Things Utah this morning – Let’s talk personality traits. Introverts always get a bad rap. When someone finds out you’re an introvert, a lot of times they automatically assume you don’t like people or are being social or that you’re painfully shy. And while those all may be somewhat true, there’s a lot more to you than that. While introverted personality traits typically include shyness and awkwardness, what’s really hiding beneath the surface? Here are some ways introverts are the most confusing people you’ll ever meet:

Being super private yet dying to share what’s on your mind with others. An introvert is usually a very private person and they don’t reveal many things about their personal life to others. But, deep down they really are just waiting for somebody to ask them questions pertaining to life.

Projecting a calm exterior while completely falling apart on the inside. You’re great at hiding your feelings from others. It’s hard for anyone to read what you’re thinking. You put on an act as if everything is just fine when really, your entire world is running haywire.

Wanting to stay home alone, yet wanting to go out and be the life of the party. You love having your alone time and personal space. So, a quiet Friday night at home is ultimately your idea of a perfect night. Know anyone with these personality traits?