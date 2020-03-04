Why holding hands is so good for you

- On Good Things Utah today – Sometimes a little hand holding can go a long way according to new research. We’ll tell how your hands warm your heart! Plus, do you have plans this Saturday morning? We want you to attend the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Women on the Move event at the Grand America. Our own Nicea DeGering is hosting the fun fashion show. And some good news to report when it comes to the Coronavirus, doctors say it doesn’t seem to be affecting children as much as adults. And should you talk to your children about it? Experts say yes, but there is definitely a right way to bring it up. We have tips for you.
- And at the end of the show, healthy snacks that will have you eating delicious food without worrying about all those calories. Hope you join us for a Wednesday edition of GTU.