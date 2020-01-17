Why hearing loss can lead to health challenges if not treated

What problems are associated with hearing loss?

One of the immediate effects of hearing loss is that individuals immediately become more isolated, and tend to withdraw socially. Recent studies have shown that there is a direct correlation between these factors and anxiety, depression, dementia, stroke, heart attack and even Alzheimer’s. So, hearing loss involves much more than just turning up the volume on the TV or asking people to repeat themselves. In fact, treating hearing loss is about improving the quality of an individual’s life, and in some cases, even lengthening that life.

How has hearing aid technology improved?

Hearing aid technology today is better than ever. If your hearing aid is two or three years old, you’ll be amazed at how much better and more sophisticated today’s hearing aids are. In fact, in some cases, today’s hearing aids allow users to hear better than someone with perfect hearing. Some of today’s hearing aids are even Bluetooth compatible.

How are digital hearing aids different from older, analog models?

Today’s digital hearing aids do much more than just amplify sound. They can help a person hear conversations in noisy, crowded environments like restaurants.

