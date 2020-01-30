Why guests of Jurassic Quest always have a dino-mite time

Jurassic Quest is coming and now bringing over 100 True-To-Life size dinosaurs and prehistoric marine creatures to the Mountain America Expo Center! Be one of the first to meet the 50 ft. moving, animatronic Megalodon – star of their new exhibit, Ancient Oceans. It’s the only place in the nation you’ll be able to see giant dinosaurs, interview dinosaur handlers, see exclusive interactive baby dinosaurs, and where there are plenty of activities for kids too.

Jurassic Quest is a traveling dinosaur exhibit that holds over 100 life-size dinosaurs that move and roar. They set up the dinosaurs in scenes that reflect the habitat that paleontologist believe they lived in. Besides the exhibits, they have many fun educational activities and rides for children and families to enjoy. They are the largest exhibit of its kind.

Besides the fact that they’re the largest event of its kind, they have life-like baby dinosaurs that interact and play. The babies come out to visit sporadically throughout the event and are definitely one of the highlights of the exhibit. They also have walking dinosaurs that come out to roam with customers. They can be intimidating but their highly trained Dinosaur Trainers make certain that they behave. You won’t be able to meet these dinosaurs anywhere but Jurassic Quest!”

Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail. Guests will have the chance to learn all things paleontology at the excavation station, where they can dig up fossils and by visiting the dinosaur museum to see real dinosaur fossils dating back over 60 million years, including bones that originated in North America.

Remember, in addition to the life-like dinosaur exhibits, there are countless activities throughout the event that suit all ages, including a host of dinosaur themed rides, baby dinosaur shows, walking dinosaur shows, dinosaur themed bounce houses, science stations and a dino cinema! There will also be face painting, crafts and coloring stations and much more.

Whether they are big or small, young or old, guests of Jurassic Quest have a dino-mite time!

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.JurassicQuest.com.

This article contains sponsored content