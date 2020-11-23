Why #givethanks is flooding your social media feed

Christmas shopping season is upon us. Each of these three recommendations will make a GREAT Christmas gift.

2020 is rapidly coming to a close, and as people start to think about New Year’s Resolutions, this is a good book to have on your list. This books main message is to encourage people to not be afraid of doing the hard work now, in order for things to be easier for them later. If we embracing delayed gratification we will be able to achieve a better life. Author, Art Coombs uses real-life stories and examples to teach readers how to turn away from instant gratification, find a purpose, plan, and vision, and how to set big-picture goals.