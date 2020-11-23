Why #givethanks is flooding your social media feed

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Dr. Fauci warns of an “innocent activity that could put you in harm’s way” this holiday. He’s talking about getting a big group of family members together on Thanksgiving. We’ll tell you his recommendation and what he’s planning to do with his extended family. Also, the doctor wants to let children know that Santa is immune from the coronavirus. Children, he says, should feel confident that St. Nick can still deliver toys this Christmas!
- Plus, have you had to have a tough mask conversation? What would you do if a stranger was not wearing a mask near you? We share how to approach the situation in a kind way.
- And is your gift giving changing this year? A new study says Americans aren’t planning on the same type of gifts that they’ve given in years past.
- Finally, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints shares a message of gratitude with church goers and it’s spreading to social media. We’ll tell you about #givethanks. Hope you join us for the second hour of GTU this morning!