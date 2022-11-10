- On Good Things Utah this morning – Brianne tells us all about the show in Salt Lake City last night that featured big names like Idina Menzel AND her ten year old daughter Stella who danced to celebrate Primary Children’s Hospital and all they do for children in our community.
- Plus, Generation Z is embracing the sounds of jazz! Singer Laufey Lin is encouraging younger generations to fall in love with jazz and classical music thanks to her enchanting jazz-infused discography — which fans have likened to the soundtrack of a Studio Ghibli or Disney film. Laufey recorded her first song on her college campus at Berklee in the winter of 2020 — when COVID-19 started becoming a global threat. “I was like, if I don’t record this song today, I’m never gonna record it. I don’t know when I’m coming back to campus,” she told TODAY. After the April 2020 release of “Street by Street,” her first single, Laufey noticed that people were taking to her music on various streaming platforms. Within a month of its release, the single reached 100 thousand streams. Her takeoff coincided with the rise of TikTok, which was the most downloaded app in 2020. From there, Laufey took on a manager and continued writing as the pandemic drew on. Now, at the tail end of 2022, Laufey boasts almost 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her song “Valentine,” which went viral on TikTok after its release in February 2022, now has about 18 million streams.
- And one mom says this: “I finally hired a manny — why did it take me so long? He was just what my four rambunctious boys needed. I recently almost posted on social media “ISO a teen girl who wants to watch my four wild and hilarious sons for random date nights.” It makes sense. I myself babysat as a teenager, along with most of my friends, none of them boys. I was also obsessed, like any logical 90’s kid, with The Babysitter’s Club book series, also girls. And finally, I was raised in a family of teachers, but none who were male and taught young kids. But I caught myself — I’d just inadvertently been totally sexist in my job post! Why did I only want a teen girl? After all, I have four sons who love hanging with older boys in the neighborhood (to learn how to be cool, of course). And I’d love if they themselves became babysitters in their teen years.” Tune in for more or click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/parenting/i-finally-hired-a-manny-why-did-it-take-me-so-long
- We hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU!
Why Gen Z is embracing the smooth sounds of jazz
by: Nicea DeGering, Brianne Johnson, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Good Things Utah
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now