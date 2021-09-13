Why dress up when you could wear one of these cool Halloween face masks?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Navigating how to dress for Halloween can be a bit tricky if you’re wearing a face mask, but we do what we gotta do to keep ourselves and others safe! Whether you’re gathering with friends and family at an outdoor event, hosting a movie night, or doing some sort of trick-or-treat activity, there’s no shortage of face masks that are safe, festive, and incorporate perfectly into costumes! From decorative masks that work as stand-alone costumes themselves to masks with Halloween patterns that’ll make your existing costume pop, we’ve gathered the very best (and most creative!) masks to wear this year, ahead. Click here for more: https://www.popsugar.com/smart-living/halloween-costumes-with-face-masks-47926952
- Plus, Britney Spears is engaged! The pop princess announced, rather fittingly, on the night of the MTV VMAs, that she is getting married to boyfriend Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old flashed a diamond ring as she broke the news on Instagram Sunday night, writing, “I can’t **** believe it!!!!!!!” Spears is shown with cherry-red highlights as she kisses her actor beau. “Look at that,” Asghari, says of her new engagement bling. “You like it?” “Yes,” his new fiancée gushes in response.
- And welcome back to Las Vegas, Donny Osmond. Less than two years after he and his sister Marie Osmond ended their hugely successful 11-year residency show in Sin City, Donny returned to the desert on Thursday to begin his first-ever solo residency at Harrah’s — and he didn’t skip a beat. Throughout the grand opening of the showman’s 90-minute revue, Osmond performed new songs and his most known hits, such as “Soldier of Love,” “Scared Emotion” and so many more. Before singing “Puppy Love,” he told the crowd, “Everyone in show business has a specific song attached to their careers. Fortunately, this one is mine.” The residency was a bit of a history lesson of Osmond’s six-decade career, as he touched on his early days on The Andy Williams Show, which gave him and his family their start.
- Finally, while it may seem like a normal Target to your average Chicago resident who walks by on the regular, TikTokers have dubbed this particular store “goth Target” (and for good reason). Located on State and Madison street in downtown Chicago, the dark and rather spooky Target resides in Chicago’s Carson, Pirie, Scott and Company building that was built in 1899. The black exterior and ornate architecture (which is technically art nouveau design not gothic) are what make it look dark and mysterious. From the #GothTarget hashtag that’s racked in 6 million views and counting on TikTok, you can see where the fascination around this Target lies. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on GTU!
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter