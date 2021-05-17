Why does everyone want to move to one Utah city?

- On GTU this morning – Americans are on the move and the Utah housing market is one of the hottest in the country. So where are we moving too? In the West the in-migration is coming to Heber City — Heber City ranks near top of the nation among metro areas with the biggest change in net in-migration in 2020. We’ll tell you why people are raving about the mountain town.
- Plus, as the tourism industry prepares to get back to business this summer, some travelers will have to revise their packing list. Several tropical destinations are banning certain sunscreens, out of concern for the local environment, according to multiple reports. Although the ingredients found in sunblock, like oxybenzone, octinoxate, and octoerylene are safe for human use, they’ve been known to contribute to the bleaching of coral reefs, along with rising ocean temperatures. Ali tells us what you need to pack for your next beach vacation.
- And a mom who revealed that she no longer folds her toddlers’ laundry is dividing parents on TikTok. In a video viewed by 3.5 million, Courtney Bavis of New Brunswick, Canada, shared the reasons why she’s opted for a no-fold method. Between Bavis, her husband, her 1-year-old and 3-year-old, loads of clean clothes pile up. Tiny clothes easily become unfolded — especially if Bavis’ little one gets into the drawers. Instead, Bavis places them in bins, she said. “Sorting clothes into bins has been a great time saver for our family and allows the clothes to actually get put away. The kids can easily help too,” Bavis told “Good Morning America.” “We also are needing to change their clothes a few times a day due to spills and outdoor play.” Moms and dads sounded off in the comments section. Many were concerned about clothes becoming wrinkled, though Bavis said she tries not to buy items that wrinkle easily. The ladies jump into these Hot Topics and more this morning on the second hour of GTU!
