Why does everybody do the ‘pee dance’ and what punctuation mark is now considered ‘old’?

- On Good Things Utah today – When it comes to using punctuation in texts, did you know that a period is so yesterday’s news? Yep, the younger generation no longer uses a period in their text messages. Brian claims he’s not been doing it for years! Reagan and Nicea says they won’t stop:)
- Plus, do you dance around when you have to use the bathroom? Researchers say you are not alone and it’s actually helpful! We’ll explain.
- And finally, did you hear who is rumored to be on the next season of Dancing With The Stars? If you love Tiger King, you’ll love this big announcement… hope you join us this morning for a fun Wednesday edition of GTU.