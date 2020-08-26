Why does everybody do the ‘pee dance’ and what punctuation mark is now considered ‘old’?

I finally gave up and took it all away. I wasn't angry, just fed up. I calmly began packing up not just a toy or two, but every single thing. All their dress-up clothes, baby dolls, Polly Pockets, & stuffed animals, all their Barbies, building blocks, and toy trains, right down to the the furniture from their dollhouse and play food from their kitchen. I even took the pretty Pottery Barn Kids comforter from their bed. The girls watched me in stunned silence for a few minutes and then, when the shock wore off, they helped. And just like that, their room was clear.

The Paradigm Shift (noticed shift 4 weeks later. next trip. didn't want to buy cheesy trinkets) addiction to stuff. I had no idea what a dramatic difference this one semi-impulsive decision would make in all our lives. I first started noticing a real change about 4 weeks later when we took a family trip to Key West.