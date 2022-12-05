- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s a Monday morning, are you tired? So why do we yawn, and why is it so contagious? Your body has millions of parts working together every second of every day. In this series, Dr. Jen Caudle, a board-certified family medicine physician and an associate professor at Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, explains how the body works — and all of its quirks. Merely thinking about or seeing someone yawn can make you yawn (you’re probably yawning right now). Most people yawn because they’re tired, but it can also happen unexpectedly and without any triggers. While yawning is typically harmless and only lasts about five to 10 seconds, when it occurs excessively it can actually be a symptom of a serious condition. So why exactly do we yawn? And why is it nearly impossible to stifle a yawn when someone does it in front of you? Let’s find out. “Most of us equate yawning with being tired, but studies have found that yawning could be caused by your body trying to cool your brain,” Dr. Jen Caudle tells Yahoo Life. Tune in as we dive into this Hot Topic or click here for more: https://www.aol.com/lifestyle/why-yawn-why-contagious-experts-140034174.html
