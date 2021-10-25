Why do men’s eyebrows get bushier with age and the Costco sweatshirt flying off shelves

- On GTU Hour Two this morning – What is an introvert? When famous psychiatrist Carl Jung first popularized the terms introversion and extraversion, he described the introvert personality as being more mystical and spiritual, and extroverts as more focused on the objective and practical. His detailed theory laid the foundation for the famous “I” and “E” on the Myers-Briggs scale so many corporate folks use to better understand the personality types of themselves and their coworkers in order to foster effective team dynamics. Jung didn’t see one type as better than the other, but rather as existing together on an evolving continuum. This theory of an evolving human consciousness goes something like this: https://www.yourtango.com/experts/valerievaran/why-introvert-personality-type-most-evolved-personality-type
- Plus, how long is too long to leave your dog at home alone? We know you don’t take pleasure in leaving your dog home alone. But sometimes it has to be done (ever heard of something called work?). If you must head out sans dog, the general consensus is not to leave your dog alone for more than four hours. This time varies depending on your dog’s age, health, behavior and temperament. A puppy who still needs to be potty trained and a senior dog who snoozes most of the afternoon require very different schedules.
- And why do men’s eyebrows get bushier with age, and why doesn’t it happen to women? Some older men’s enormous eyebrows, extensive ear hair and substantial sniffer strands seem like they never stop growing. While many men lose the hair atop their heads, others’ eyebrow, ear and nose hairs may look as if they’ve been dipped in a magical growing elixir. In contrast, women’s hair, including their eyebrows, tend to thin as they age. So why do men’s various facial hairs often get bushier in old age, while women’s don’t? Older men’s hairiness are influenced by high hormone levels — namely, testosterone — through to old age. These hormones have greater effects on the hair follicles over time, according to Dr. Danilo Del Campo, a dermatologist at the Chicago Skin Clinic. Meanwhile, the hormone estrogen, which increases hair growth and diameter, tends to decrease in women after menopause, according to a 2020 review in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
- Finally, frivolous or not? Kellogg’s strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts need more strawberries, according to a lawsuit filed against the company in August. A class-action lawsuit, filed by Anita Harris in the Southern District of Illinois, argues that the Kellogg Sales Company is misleading consumers by promoting the breakfast pastry’s strawberry filling in its labels and marketing, giving an impression that the fruit filling contains “a greater relative and absolute amount of strawberries than it does.”
- And in our GTU Parenting Moment, the little boy who loves a scary Michael Meyers! We’ll show you the video that’s gone viral on TikTok for the four year old’s priceless reaction to seeing the freaky Halloween villain.
- At the end of the show, the Costco sweatshirt that has reviewers laughing all the way to the big box store. If you need a laugh this Monday, you have the see the unisex sweatshirt that one reviewer says “this thing drips street cred”! Hope you join us for a fun Monday on GTU Hour Two.