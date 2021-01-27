Why do men get down on one knee to propose?

- On the first hour of GTU this morning – If you’re expecting a marriage proposal pretty soon and your partner starts to sink to one knee, you should check to see if their shoe is untied. If it’s not, steel yourself for a certain yes-or-no question. In addition to being a handy heads-up, kneeling to propose presumably has roots in some age-old historical practice-or a combination of several. As MarthaStewart.com points out, people have been genuflecting (derived from Latin for “bending the knee”) to show respect or reverence for thousands of years. So will Brian be getting down on one knee soon? Tune in to find out what he says when the ladies put him on the spot!
- Plus, the Valentine’s Day bouquet that has foodies everywhere saying “I love you!” (flowers and chicken nuggets, the most delicious combination) Hope you join us for a fun first hour of GTU!