Why do beach volleyball players wear bikini bottoms?

- On the first hour of GTU this morning – The Summer Games are just 24 hours away and already controversy is brewing. Athletes on the Norwegian women’s beach handball team are being punished for wearing shorts rather than bikini bottoms during a recent game, with the European Handball Federation leveling fines over “a case of improper clothing.” The federation’s disciplinary commission imposed a fine of 150 euros per player (around $175) on the 10-member squad. In a joint statement with the International Handball Federation, the officials said that “all efforts will be taken in order to further promote the sport. This includes the ideal presentation of the sport and, by that, includes the outfit of the players.”
- Since it officially became an Olympic sport in 1996, in Atlanta, beach volleyball has been one of the biggest draws of the summer games. And that’s at least partly due to the controversy surrounding the skimpy uniforms players wear during competition. Since the London Olympics, female players could choose to wear shorts and sleeved tops, out of respect for countries with other norms and beliefs. But most players still serve the ball in bikini bottoms. So why the small swimsuits? Click here to see what the athletes say: https://www.today.com/news/why-do-women-s-beach-volleyball-players-wear-bikinis-today-t226134
- And what do wildly successful people all have in common? Warren Buffet usually wakes up at 6:45 AM in his $652k house in Omaha, where he lived for most of his life. He then grabs a $3.17 is a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit and a glass of Coke from McDonalds on his way to the office. In the office, he simply… reads. Financial statements, news, journals, business reports, books — everything that might lead him to better investment decisions. He estimates that about 80% of his work time is spent reading. “I just sit in my office and read all day,” he once said. He has also famously said that successful people say ‘no’ to almost everything.
- At the end of the show, thanks to the likes of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerbeg, there is an idea out there that the young are more likely to build ground-breaking businesses. They are full of energy, untainted by cynicism, and generally unencumbered by responsibilities. Research shows, however, that the average age of founders of successful tech startups is a relatively mature 47 years. A few decades of accumulated wisdom seems to count for quite a lot. Wouldn’t it be great if you could somehow combine both sets of advantages? Reagan has LinkedIn advice that bosses would give their younger selves and it’s actually very helpful. Hope you join us this morning for GTU.