Ever look at your parents' high school yearbooks and think people looked so much older back then? All of the teenagers look like they're in their mid-30s and the teachers who are 50 look like they're 80. When we watch older movies, even those from the 1980s, the teenagers appear to be a lot older as well. So why is it that they looked so much older? Was life harder? Did people act more mature? Did they spend more time outdoors and less time playing video games? Is it their sense of fashion? Were they all smokers? Educator Michael Stevens, who runs the super-popular Vsauce YouTube channel, explains the phenomenon in a new video called, "Did people used to look older?" In the video, he explains that people in the past appear a lot older due to a phenomenon known as retrospective aging.
- Plus, it’s a big moment for the small screen. Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday. “Succession” led the way with 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, including one for best drama, but it will be tested by a tough field that included Netflix’s “Squid Game,” which became the first non-English language series to earn a nomination in the category. “Ted Lasso” set the pace on the comedy side, with 20 nominations, including one for best comedy series, which it won last year. The Emmy Awards will be handed out during a live ceremony on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. on NBC. The show will also stream on Peacock.
- And move over, Miranda Priestly! There’s another fashionable tastemaker making themselves heard in musical version of “The Devil Wears Prada.” Legendary singer-songwriter Elton John has crafted the music for the production that’s set to hit the stage in Chicago next week. John said working on the show, based on the 2006 movie and 2003 novel of the same name, has been a passion project for him. “It’s one of my favorite films and the subject matter in the film screams out for music, as well,” the 75-year-old explained in an interview with People. “But I just thought, ‘You have to have characters that you can write (songs) for, and you have to have a backdrop which can inspire you musically,’ and the film does.”
For some reason we are sneakily sabotaging ourselves all the darn time! So, here's your reminder that we don't live forever. If there's something you've been putting off because you're scared, because you think you don't have the time, because you've been prioritizing other people and things over yourself—right now is the time (not tomorrow, not a month from now) to figure out how to give yourself the thing you've secretly wished for.