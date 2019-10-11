Why depression is more common in women

- On Good Things Utah today – With World Mental Health Day this week, a new study says women suffer from depression more often than men. Why? It turns out hormones may be to blame. Plus, parenting research is out this morning and it highlights why it’s important to give each child individual attention. And the makers of Fortnite are facing a lawsuit after parents say their kids are addicted. And finally, what really happens to all that unclaimed luggage at the airport? We have the answer!
- And finally, don’t be rude – there are quite a few things you might be doing (and didn’t even know) that are just darn hurtful. Hope you join us for a Friday edition of Good Things Utah!