- On Good Things Utah this morning – During the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, hosted in Salt Lake City, Barkley said Utahns will be “going to heaven” as there isn’t anything to do in Salt Lake City. “Can’t smoke, can’t drink,” Barkley commented. “These people going to heaven.” Shaq doubled-down on Barkley’s assessment of Salt Lake City by implying he had barely left his hotel during the All-Star weekend. “I’ve never ate so much room service in my life,” said the former LA Lakers star. During their comments, Barkley did defend the Utah capital saying “It’s a great city, but there ain’t nothing to do here.” Utah State Senator Nate Blouin (D-District 13) didn’t take kindly to the criticism of his represented area, calling out Barkley and Shaq on Twitter and asking them to do better. “Super disappointing take. Do better Shaq and Charles!” wrote Blouin. “Bet y’all were just cooped up in the All-Star VIP areas and didn’t even get into the city, and are just perpetuating a reputation we’re working hard to change.” Join us as we take on this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
Why Charles Barkley says all Utahns will be “going to heaven”
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
